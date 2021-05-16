Hawaii baseball swept after dropping series finale at CSUN

The University of Hawaii baseball team was swept by Cal State Northridge after dropping its series finale 6-4 on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors fell to 23-19 overall and 15-17 in Big West Conference play after losing all four games to the Matadors (20-16).

On Sunday, the ‘Bows scored four runs despite getting 10 hits, including home runs by Adam Fogel and Jacob Igawa. Igawa had a game-high three hits and was a triple shy of the cycle.

Starter Logan Pouelsen took the loss for Hawaii after surrendering seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 6.1 innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

For CSUN, Chad Wilson got the win with 1.1 shutout innings of relief, while Jackson Cunningham got the save with a scoreless ninth inning.

Hawaii returns home for its final homestand with a four-game series against UC San Diego, starting at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday.