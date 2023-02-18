The University of Hawaii baseball team swept Wright State in a Saturday doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium, demoralizing the Raiders twice.

Hawaii took the first game 5-4. Although the contest was scheduled to be seven innings because of the doubleheader, the ‘Bows won in extra innings on Jared Quandt’s walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Rainbow Warriors had 3-1 in the sixth inning, but a 3-run Gehrig Anglin home run gave the Raiders a 4-3 lead. Jacob Igawa’s single up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Stone Miyao and brought the game to extras.

In the second game, the ‘Bows routed WSU 12-2 behind a 3-for-3 day at the plate by Baldwin alum Ben Zeigler-Namoa in which he had two doubles and a home run. Additionally, Quandt added a home run of his own.

On the mound, Tai Atkins earned the win in the first game after pitching a scoreless first inning. In the second game, true freshman Harrison Bodendorf earned the win in relief with 2.1 scoreless innings. For Hawaii, the longest outing of the day went to Arizona transfer Randy Abshier, who was stuck with a no decision after pitching 3.1 innings in Game 1.

Hawaii and Wright State will conclude its series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m., with the Rainbow Warriors going for the series win.