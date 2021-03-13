Hawaii baseball sweeps Hawaii-Hilo in Saturday doubleheader

The University of Hawaii baseball team swept Hawaii-Hilo in a Saturday doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (7-2) won the first game 3-2 after a walkoff single by Scotty Scott to drive in Dallas Duarte in the bottom of the ninth inning. Scott, the team’s leadoff hitter for the past three seasons, went 4-for-5 to lead the offense.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

SCOTTY SCOTT wins it! pic.twitter.com/e4y6q4QyL1 — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) March 14, 2021

Ace Aaron Davenport took the mound for UH in Game 1 and lasted six innings, striking out eight Vulcans while allowing five hits and a walk.

FIRE ME UP AD!



2-on, nobody out and Davenport leaves em all thanks to a pair of strikeouts! #GoBows pic.twitter.com/hqXhCHPKN6 — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) March 14, 2021

Davenport exited with a 2-0 lead, but was stuck with the no decision after Chris Aubort’s two-run blast in the seventh inning off Tyler Dyball tied the game. Dyball got the win for Hawaii after pitching three innings.

Cade Halemanu got the start for Hawaii in Game 2 and got the win after allowing one run in five innings with four strikeouts. After Cameron Hagan got the hold with one scoreless inning, Buddie Pindel got the save after pitching three scoreless innings.

Tyler Murray had a game-high three hits to lead Hawaii’s offensive effort in the second game.

The series finale between UH and UHH begins on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. The game will not be open to fans, but it will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports and ESPN 1420.