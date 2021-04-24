Hawaii baseball sweeps doubleheader over UC Davis

The University of Hawaii baseball team took a pair of games from UC Davis to sweep its doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors won the first game 8-3 behind 15 hits as a team and a gem from starter Cade Halemanu. In seven innings of work, Halemanu struck out nine while allowing four hits, two walks and two earned runs to earn the win. Five ‘Bows had multiple hits, including Alex Baeza, who had a game-high four hits, and Adam Fogel, who had three.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

In the second game, the duo of Li’i Pontes and Buddie Pindel pitched the ‘Bows to a 7-2 victory. Pontes got the win after holding UCD to six hits and two runs in five innings, while Pindel got the four-inning save.

Hawaii had 11 hits in Game 2, led by Dustin Demeter and Stone Miyao, who each hit home runs and had multiple hits.

UH is 19-14 overall and 11-12 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s action, while UC Davis drops to 10-27 and 5-18 in conference games. Combined with Friday’s win, the Rainbow Warriors clinched the series and will look for the sweep on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.