Hawaii baseball sweeps doubleheader at Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawaii baseball team took a pair of games from Cal State Fullerton on Saturday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors took the first game 4-1 behind a gem from starter Cade Halemanu, who was one out away from a complete game. The sophomore earned his fifth victory of the year after scattering six hits while tossing 10 strikeouts. Cameron Hagan got the save after recording the final out with the tying run at the plate.

Hawaii poured it on offensively in the second game in a 16-8 win. Dustin Demeter led the barrage with a 4-for-6 performance, including two home runs and a season-high 6 RBIs. Additionally, Kole Kaler and Safea Villaruz-Mauai each had four hits. Li’i Pontes got the win after striking out nine in five innings, while Buddie Pindel got the save after doing the rest of the pitching.

The ‘Bows are 22-15 overall and 14-13 in Big West Conference play after Saturday’s action, while CSUF is 18-20 overall and 11-8 in conference games.

The ‘Bows and Titans close out their series with a game on Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. HST. After losing the series opener on Friday, UH will go for the series win.