Hawaii’s Jared Quandt bats during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

In a game in which the University of Hawaii baseball team and head coach Rich Hill gave its two best relief pitchers extended work in order to try to lock down a Friday victory, the Rainbow Warriors came up short in a 7-6 loss at Cal State Fullerton.

Hawaii dropped to 12-9 overall and 2-2 in Big West Conference play.

The Rainbow Warriors were up 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth inning. Long reliever Alex Giroux was pulled after allowing the Titans to tie the game, after which closer Connor Harrison was summoned. Harrison threw a total of 46 pitches in three innings, taking the loss after giving up a walk-off double to Jack Haley in the bottom of the ninth.

The ‘Bows and Titans will continue their series on Saturday at 3 p.m. HST.