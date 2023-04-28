The University of Hawaii baseball team began suffered a 3-2 loss at last place UC Riverside on Friday.

Hawaii fell to 20-14 overall and 9-7 in Big West Conference play, while UC Riverside improved to 7-30 and 2-14 in conference games.

Harry Gustin took the loss for Hawaii after allowing three runs in 5.2 innings.

Both teams had 10 hits, although UCR proved to have the more timely ones, as a Jacob Shanks home run gave the Highlanders a 3-0 lead in third inning.

The ‘Bows and Highlanders continue their series on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. HST.