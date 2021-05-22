Hawaii baseball splits doubleheader with UCSD

The University of Hawaii baseball split its Saturday doubleheader with UC San Diego at Les Murakami Stadium.

In Game 1, the ‘Bows lost 4-2 after blowing a late lead. Starter Cade Halemanu tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and four walks with five strikeouts in 93 pitches. Li’i Pontes took the loss after taking the mound to start the eighth inning with a 2-0 lead, giving up two hits and three runs with a walk while recording just one out.

Offensively, Adam Fogel went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, the only player on either team to have multiple hits.

Izaak Martinez got the win for UCSD after throwing two innings of relief, allowing four hits and two runs in two innings with a walk and a strikeout. After holding the ‘Bows scoreless in the ninth inning of Friday night’s series opener, Michael Mitchell returned to get six straight outs and the save for the Tritons.

Hawaii won the second game 5-2 behind Buddie Pindel’s gutsy performance in relief. Austin Teixiera got the start but lasted just 2.2 innings after walking a run home in the top of the third inning, yielding to Pindel, who pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts while scattering five hits. Tyler Dyball got the save after shutting the door in the ninth inning. The win in the nightcap ended a six-game losing streak for the ‘Bows. Fogel and Dustin Demeter each had two hits and two RBIs to lead UH in the winning effort.

The Rainbow Warriors (24-21, 16-19 Big West) and Tritons (20-27, 17-18) conclude their series with a 1:05 game on Sunday afternoon, which will also serve as senior day for seven departing players in the UH program.