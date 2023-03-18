The University of Hawaii baseball split its doubleheader against Cal Poly on Saturday to close out its first Big West Conference set with a series win.

Hawaii took down the Mustangs 7-2 in the first game behind a 2-for-3 day at the plate from Ben Zeigler-Namoa, which included a home run and a double. On the mound, Randy Abshier got the win with five solid innings in which he struck out four and kept the Mustangs at bay with five hits and a walk.

Hawaii dropped the second game of the doubleheader 10-3. With the two teams tied at 2 in the sixth inning, the Mustangs pulled away with seven runs. Tyler Dyball took the loss on the mound after surrendering the go-ahead runs.

Hawaii is 9-8 overall and 2-1 in Big West play after Saturday’s action, while Cal Poly is 4-13 overall and 1-2 in conference games.

Next up for Hawaii is its final nonconference series of the season against Tulane, which begins on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.