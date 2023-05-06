Hawaii’s Jared Quandt bats during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The University of Hawaii baseball team went quiet offensively in a 6-0 loss at UC Irvine on Saturday.

After taking the series opener on Friday night, Hawaii falls to 22-17 for the 2023 season, while UC Irvine improves to 29-14.

Both teams are 11-9 in Big West Conference play, adding more importance to Sunday’s 10 a.m. HST rubber match.

On Saturday, Jared Quandt accounted for two of Hawaii’s four hits.

On the mound, Randy Abshier took the loss for Hawaii after allowing five runs in four innings.

Michael Stanford got the win for UC Irvine after scattering two hits and two walks in seven innings, striking out five.