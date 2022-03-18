The University of Hawaii baseball team was shut out at Long Beach State 4-0 to begin Big West Conference play on Friday evening.

The Rainbow Warriors could only muster two hits as a team after falling victim to a stellar pitching performance from LBSU starter Luis Ramirez, who struck out 10 and walked one in seven innings pitched.

Andy Archer got the start and the loss for Hawaii after allowing four runs (three earned) in four innings.

Cameron Hagan and Cory Ronan combined to allow just two hits with seven strikeouts in four shutout innings of relief for the Rainbow Warriors, who dropped to 6-11 overall.

The Beach and the ‘Bows continue their three-game series on Saturday at noon HST.