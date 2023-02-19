Carrying over momentum from a triumphant Saturday, the University of Hawaii baseball team routed Wright State 16-7 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

After an opening night loss, the Rainbow Warriors exit the weekend 3-1, outscoring the Raiders 28-9 in its final two outings.

On Sunday, Baldwin alum Ben Zeigler-Namoa got the start and the win for the ‘Bows, throwing three scoreless innings with one walk, one hit and a strikeout. At the plate, he also went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Additionally, Jacob Igawa, Kyson Donahue and Matt Wong all had three hits and multiple RBI, which Donahue going yard in the bottom of the fourth inning.

For Wright State, Alex Theis took the loss after allowing seven runs in his start of 1.1 innings.

Hawaii will hit the road for the Tony Gwynn Legacy next weekend, starting with Hawaii head coach Rich Hill’s former team, San Diego. First pitch between the Rainbow Warriors and Toreros on Friday is set for 4 p.m. HST.