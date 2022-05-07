In an emphatic response to Friday’s series-opening loss, the University of Hawaii baseball team routed UNLV 13-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s game lasted eight innings due to mercy rule. Hawaii improves to 21-20 overall, while UNLV drops to 32-17.

The Rainbow Warriors exploded for 13 hits on Saturday, with five players registering multiple hits. Stone Miyao, Jacob Igawa and Kyson Donahue each hit home runs, which Donahue homering twice.

On the mound, Li’i Pontes got the win for the ‘Bows with a quality start of three runs and nine strikeouts in six innings while scattering seven hits. For UNLV, George Nolan took the loss after allowing nine hits and 10 runs in four innings.

With the win, Hawaii head coach Rich Hill also registered career victory No. 1,100.

The ‘Bows and Rebels will take the field on Sunday for the series finale and rubber match, with first pitch set for 9:05 a.m. HST.