The University of Hawaii baseball team routed UC Davis 11-3 on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 24-18 overall and 13-10 in Big West Conference play after securing the series win.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After taking the series opener on Thursday, the ‘Bows will go for the sweep on Sunday after amassing 17 hits as a team on Friday.

Randy Abshier III got the start and the win for Hawaii, tying his career-high with nine strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched, allowing seven hits and three runs.

At the plate, Jordan Donahue and Ben Zeigler-Namoa had a team-high three hits for UH.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies will close out their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.