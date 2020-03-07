Hawaii baseball routs Oregon 13-5

The University of Hawaii baseball team routed Oregon 13-5 on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (10-5) were buoyed by a six-run second inning, giving starter Aaron Davenport plenty of cushion, and the sophomore delivered with seven solid innings of work.

In improving to 4-0 for the season, Davenport struck out nine will allowing five hits and two runs. Calvin Turchin did the rest of the pitching for UH, allowing three unearned runs in two innings.

Offensively, leadoff hitter Scotty Scott led the ‘Bows with three hits and three RBIs.

Robert Ahlstrom took the loss for the Ducks (7-6), allowing 10 runs in five innings.

The ‘Bows and Ducks meet again at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.