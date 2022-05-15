Sticking to what has become its Sunday script, the University of Hawaii baseball team routed Cal State Northridge 10-1 at Les Murakami Stadium.

It is the sixth Sunday of the season where UH has scored at least 10 runs, which have all resulted in victories. It is also the sixth consecutive series won by the ‘Bows, who improved to 24-21 overall and 15-9 in Big West Conference play.

The Rainbow Warriors outhit the Matadors (27-21, 15-12) 13-4 on Sunday. Stone Miyao and Kyson Donahue each had three hits, while Matt Wong and Bronson Rivera each drove in three runs.

Four pitchers split the pitching duties for Hawaii on Sunday, with Andy Archer getting the start and holding the Matadors scoreless in 2.1 innings of work with one hit, two walks and a strikeout. Dalton Renne got the win in relief with 2.1 innings of hitless relief, including two strikeouts and one walk.

Diego Gutierrez took the loss for the Matadors after his start lasted just one inning in which he gave up three runs on 34 pitches.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is their final road trip of the season at UC San Diego, with Game 1 beginning on Friday at 3:30 p.m. HST.