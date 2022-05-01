Using momentum generated from its dramatic win the night before, the University of Hawaii baseball team walloped Cal State Fullerton 17-3 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii wins the series and improves to 20-19 overall and 13-8 in Big West play. With the win, the Rainbow Warriors exit a series above .500 for the first time this season and stand alone at second in the conference standings.

UH trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, but after a Cole Cabrera grand slam, the Rainbow Warriors didn’t look back, pouring it on with 17 hits. Seven ‘Bows had multiple hits, led by Cabrera, who had game-highs of four hits, five runs and five RBI.

On the mound, Andy Archer got the victory with 3.1 innings of relief in which he surrendered three hits and an unearned run to go with a strikeout. Additionally, 2021 closer Tyler Dyball pitched a scoreless ninth inning in his 2022 debut.

Cal State Fullerton starter Peyton Jones took the loss for the Titans (18-23, 10-8 Big West).

Next up for Hawaii is a three-game nonconference road series at UNLV, beginning on Friday at 3:05 p.m. HST.