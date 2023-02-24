The University of Hawaii baseball team was pounded 14-2 by the University of San Diego on the first day of the 2023 Tony Gywnn Legacy on Friday.

In losing to head coach Rich Hill’s former program, Hawaii falls to 3-2 on the 2023 season.

The Rainbow Warriors were held to just two hits as a team, while the Toreros (4-0-1) exploded for 15.

Dalton Renne got the start and the loss for the ‘Bows, while Aidan Gonzalez got the win in 1.1 shutout innings of relief.

Hawaii does not have a game on Saturday and next takes the field on Sunday against North Dakota State. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. HST.