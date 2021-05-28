Hawaii baseball routed by Cal Poly to open final series of the season

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost 13-3 in seven innings via mercy rule at Cal Poly to begin its last series of the 2021 season.

Although the game was tied 3-3 midway through the sixth inning, the Mustangs exploded for 10 runs in less than two frames to secure the victory.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

The Rainbow Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a pair of hits from Jacob Igawa and Tyler Murray. After Cal Poly took a 3-2 lead through five innings, Adam Fogel tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the sixth.

From there, the offensive floodgates opened for Cal Poly. In what was most likely his final appearance for UH ahead of July’s MLB Draft, starter Aaron Davenport was tagged with the loss after giving up seven runs (six earned) and nine hits in 5.2 innings with three walks and four strikeouts, including a pair of home runs to Taison Corio and Brooks Lee.

All nine members of Cal Poly’s lineup had at least one hit, while Corio and Lee had two hits and four RBIs each.

Trevor Ichimura took the mound to start the seventh inning for UH and surrendered six runs in 0.2 innings.

Drew Thorpe got the win for Cal Poly and went the distance, surrendering just four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

With the loss, the Rainbow Warriors dropped to 24-23 overall and 16-21 in Big West play, guaranteeing themselves a sub-.500 finish in conference games. Cal Poly improved to 28-25 overall and 18-19 in BWC play.

The ‘Bows and Mustangs continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. HST.