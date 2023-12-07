The University of Hawaii baseball team has released its 2024 schedule.

The Rainbow Warriors have 52 games scheduled in total, which begins with a home series against 2022 College World Series champion Mississippi from Feb. 16-18.

From there, Hawaii will host 2021 College World Series participant North Carolina State from Feb. 23-25.

Every nonconference series for Hawaii in 2024 will be held at home at Les Murakami Stadium.

Big West Conference play for the ‘Bows begins on March 15 against Cal State Bakersfield, while Cal State Fullerton will be the team’s final home series from May 23-25.

During the season, UH is also sprinkling in midweek games against local PacWest schools Hawaii-Hilo, Hawaii Pacific and Chaminade.

The full schedule can be seen here.