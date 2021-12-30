Hawaii baseball releases 2022 schedule

Hawaii catcher Konnor Palmeira (33) during an NCAA baseball game against Arizona State on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The University of Hawaii baseball team has released its 2022 schedule.

The Rainbow Warriors will begin their campaign against Washington State on Feb. 18 at Les Murakami Stadium. It will be the first game of the Rich Hill era.

UH will then make a trip to San Diego for three games at the Tony Gwynn Classic against opponents to be named later.

Hawaii will also host 2019 national champion and 2021 College World Series runner-up Vanderbilt for a four-game series at the Les, beginning on March 4.

Other nonconference opponents include San Diego State, Rutgers, USC, Fresno State, UNLV, and Cal Baptist.

Thirty Big West Conference games are on the slate for the Rainbow Warriors as well.

For the full schedule, click here.