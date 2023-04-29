Hawaii’s Matt Wong bats during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

After a disappointing performance on Friday, the University of Hawaii baseball team recovered with a 12-10 comeback win over UC Riverside on Saturday.

Hawaii improved to 21-14 overall and 10-7 in Big West games, while UC Riverside remained in last place in the conference standings at 7-31 overall and 2-15 in Big West play.

Leading Hawaii’s efforts offensively was Saint Louis alumnus Matt Wong, who homered twice, including a two-run shot that broke a 10-10 tie in the top of the ninth. In total, he went 4-for-6 with three runs and three RBI, leading the game in all three statistical categories.

After taking a 6-1 lead through five innings, the Rainbow Warriors fell behind after UC Riverside scored four runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

On the mound, closer Connor Harrison got the win after pitching the two final innings despite surrendering a one-run lead in the eighth inning.

Hawaii will remain in Southern California for another road conference series at UC Irvine, but first has a midweek game at Pepperdine on Wednesday at noon HST.