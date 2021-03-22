Hawaii baseball ranked No. 30 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper

After winning its opening Big West Conference series against Long Beach State over the weekend, the University of Hawaii baseball team was ranked No. 30 in the nation by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-3) won the first three games of their series against LBSU, stretching their winning streak to 10 before falling to the Dirtbags on Sunday. The ‘Bows will head to the road for their first conference road series of the season at UC Irvine later this week.

The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper poll is the oldest of its kind in the nation, taking place since the 1959 college baseball season.

For UH, the No. 30 rankings is its highest in 10 years. The ‘Bows were ranked No. 30 to begin the 2011 season.