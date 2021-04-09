Hawaii baseball rallies to take series opener at UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii baseball team rallied to defeat UC Riverside 7-5 in a road victory on Friday night.

After taking a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, the Rainbow Warriors fell behind 5-1 by the fourth inning. But after scoring two runs in the seventh inning and four in the eighth, the ‘Bows held the Highlanders the rest of the way to secure the victory.

Hawaii ace Aaron Davenport gave up five runs but still lasted seven innings to earn the victory. Davenport surrendered eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. Tyler Dyball pitched two no-hit innings to earn the save with one walk and one strikeout.

Jacob Igawa had a game-high three hits for Hawaii, while Kole Kaler and Adam Fogel had two RBIs each for the ‘Bows, who improve to 13-10 overall and 5-8 in Big West Conference play.

Travis Bohall and Joey Nicolai had two hits eat for UCR, who dropped to 6-14 overall and 4-9 in conference play. Abbot Haffar took the loss after giving up two runs in 1.2 innings of relief.

The Rainbow Warriors and Highlanders will meet for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. HST.