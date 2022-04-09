The University of Hawaii baseball team secured its first Big West Conference series victory of the season with a 11-7 win over UC Riverside on Saturday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 12-16 overall and 5-6 in Big West games, while UCR drops to 4-24 overall and 2-9 in conference play.

The Rainbow Warriors, who won the series opener on Friday night, will go for the series sweep on Sunday.

On Saturday night, the Rainbow Warriors were buoyed by a seven-run seventh inning in which the ‘Bows didn’t have an extra base hit. Instead, the ‘Bows scored on four singles and a sacrifice bunt by Aaron Ujimori.

UH starter Andy Archer lasted 4.2 innings, surrendering five hits and five runs (one earned) with no strikeouts. Buddie Pindel got the win in relief after tossing 2.1 innings in which he gave up five hits and two unearned runs. Cameron Hagan did the rest of the pitching and shut the Highlanders down with two perfect innings, striking out two.

Matt Wong continued his hot hitting for the ‘Bows with a team-high three hits, while Jacob Igawa added four RBI and Stone Miyao scored three runs. Kyle Anderson took the loss for UC Riverside after surrendering the lead in his 1.1 innings of relief.

The ‘Bows and Highlanders will close out their series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.