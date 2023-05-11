The University of Hawaii baseball team began its series against UC Davis with a 5-3 win.

Hawaii improves to 23-18 overall and 12-10 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis drops to 17-28 overall and 7-15 in conference games.

Jack Gallagher got the scoring started for UC Davis with a two-run opposite field home run in the top of the first.

The ‘Bows trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth but took the lead on a four-run inning, led by a solo home from from Kyson Donahue and a double in the gap from DallasJ Duarte that drove in two.

Hawaii starter Harry Gustin lasted six innings, giving up six hits, two walks and three runs while striking out six to get the win.

From there, freshman Harrison Bodendorf took the mound and got a three-inning save, allowing one hit, two walks and four strikeouts in 55 pitches.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies will resume their series on Friday at 6:35 p.m.