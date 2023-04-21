The University of Hawaii baseball team prevailed 6-4 over Long Beach State on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 17-13 overall and 7-6 in Big West Conference play, while Long Beach State drops to 22-13 overall and 9-7 in conference games.

Harry Gustin got his usual Friday night start for UH and lasted six innings, allowing two runs, three walks and three hits with three strikeouts.

Harrison Bodendorf did the rest of the pitching for UH, getting the win while Gustin takes the no decision.

Long Beach State broke up a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh with two runs, scoring on a sacrifice fly and an error.

Hawaii then scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring on a pair of singles by Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa to take the lead for good.

The Beach and the ‘Bows resume their series on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.