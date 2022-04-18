The University of Hawaii baseball team will put its eight game winning streak on the line when it takes on Fresno State on Tuesday afternoon, with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. HST.

The Rainbow Warriors have returned all the way to the .500 mark after slipping to 8-16 on April 2. On Tuesday, they’ll put their streak on the line against former conference rival Fresno State.

Coincidentally, the Rainbow Warriors beat the Bulldogs back on Feb. 27 at the Tony Gwynn Classic in San Diego. But Tuesday’s game will be a true road game for the Rainbow Warriors. Additionally, the Bulldogs (17-18) are battling to get back to .500, just as the ‘Bows were last week.

Beyond the wins and losses, the ‘Bows attribute their recent success to playing for the love of the game, rather than striving for a specific result.

“I think we’re playing comfortable. I think we’re finding the fun,” sophomore pitcher Tai Atkins told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We’re starting to actually do our jobs. We’re going to get it done regardless of the task and obstacles that will be placed in front of us.”

Following Tuesday’s game, the Rainbow Warriors will head to Northern California, where it has a three-game series with UC Davis from Friday to Sunday.