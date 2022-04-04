The Hawaii baseball team closed out its Southern California road trip with a 9-7 win at USC on Monday, pulling out all the stops including using Saturday starter Andy Archer to lock down the victory.

Hawaii exits its road trip on a winning streak after topping UC Santa Barbara in 15 innings on Sunday, improving to 10-16 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Kyson Donahue’s double to drive in DallasJ Duarte, but UH starter Cory Ronan surrendered two runs in the bottom of the frame to give USC an early 2-1 lead.

Led by Jacob Igawa’s three-run home run, Hawaii scored four runs in the top of the third to retake the lead, but the Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead.

UH took the lead for good on Donahue’s second double of the day that scored Matt Aribal in the bottom of the sixth.

After Tai Atkins held USC scoreless in relief, Archer took over with one out in the eighth despite having thrown 51 pitches in his Saturday outing. Archer retired all five batters he faced, including out strikeout, to earn his first save of the year, with Atkins earning the victory.

Stone Miyao had a team-high three hits for Hawaii, while Aaron Ujimori, Duarte, Donahue, Cole Cabrera and Matt Wong each registered two hits for the ‘Bows.

Adrian Colon-Rosado led USC offensively with a team-high three hits, including a home run. Kyle Wisch took the loss after surrendering the winning runs in relief.

The Rainbow Warriors return home to host UC Riverside for a trio of Big West Conference games, beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.