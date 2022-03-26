The University of Hawaii baseball team earned a crucial win over UC Irvine on Saturday night, prevailing over the Anteaters 4-3 at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 8-13 overall and 2-3 in Big West Conference play, handing the Anteaters (14-8, 4-1) their first conference loss.

The ‘Bows, who were edged on Friday, returned the favor with a pair of gutsy pitching performances to secure the victory.

Andy Archer took the mound for Hawaii and delivered in a big way with his longest start of the year, getting the win with 5.1 innings in which he allowed three runs, five hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Buddie Pindel relieved Archer in the sixth inning and held the UH lead, allowing just one hit with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings to get the save.

Aaron Ujimori had a team-high two hits for the ‘Bows, while Dallas J Duarte and Matt Wong each had two RBI to account for the team’s runs.

Nick Pinto took the loss for UCI after giving up four unearned runs in five innings, giving up six hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Hawaii and UCI will complete its series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.