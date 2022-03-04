In front of a sold-out Les Murakami Stadium crowd, the University of Hawaii baseball team was overpowered by No. 5 Vanderbilt 9-2 on Friday night.

The Commodores, who won the College World Series in 2019 and were runners-up in 2021, displayed to the crowd of 3,681 the firepower that has made them a college baseball juggernaut, dominating the ‘Bows at the plate and on the mound.

Vanderbilt slugged three home runs as a team on Friday, with long balls from Carter Young, Dominic Keegan and Tate Kolwyck. The Commodores had 12 total hits.

Normal Friday night starter Cade Halemanu was a late scratch for Hawaii due to a blister on his right ring finger. Tai Atkins got the spot start and took the loss after surrendering four hits and two runs in 1.2 innings pitched.

Vanderbilt starter Chris McElvain had his way with UH, striking out 13 ‘Bows in seven innings to earn the victory.

Hawaii drops to 4-5 overall, while Vanderbilt improves to 7-2.

The Rainbow Warriors and Commodores continue their series with a doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday, with the first game of the twinbill beginning at 1:05 p.m.