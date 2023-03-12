The University of Hawaii baseball was routed by Connecticut 18-10 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

It was the second straight day the Rainbow Warriors (7-6) lost a slugfest to the Huskies (8-4).

The Huskies amassed 15 hits as a team and had four innings in which it scored multiple runs, including a six-run seventh inning that broke the game open.

Dominic Freeburger had a game-high four hits for the Huskies, while Tai Walton and Matt Wong each had two hits and a home run for UH.

Hawaii starter Harrison Bodendorf took the loss after giving up four runs and four walks in 1+ innings, while UConn reliever Garrett Coe got the win in 2.1 innings of relief.

The ‘Bows and Huskies will conclude their series on Monday at 6:35 p.m.