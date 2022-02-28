In what was the longest game in University of Hawaii baseball program history timewise, the Rainbow Warriors outlasted San Diego State 8-5 in 15 innings on Monday night.

The game lasted six hours and 14 minutes.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After falling to the Aztecs on Friday as part of the Tony Gwynn Classic, Monday’s contest against SDSU counted as a one-off nonconference game for UH. It was the final game of a four-game road trip for the ‘Bows, who improved to 4-4 for the 2022 season.

On Monday, the Rainbow Warriors led 5-0 through six innings and didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning. But the Aztecs tied the game with three runs in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth.

It wasn’t until the top of the 15th that the Rainbow Warriors broke a 5-5 tie with a Scotty Scott single that scored Kyson Donahue. The ‘Bows then added runs on a Matt Wong single and Jacob Igawa getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the team’s next plate appearance.

Trevor Ichimura pitched 5.2 shutout innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out four as the ‘Bows rode him until the end of the game. Ichimura also went 0-for-1 at the plate but scored the team’s seventh run.

Cole Cabrera had a team-high three hits in seven at-bats with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored for UH, which struck out 21 times as a team.

Omar Serrano took the loss for SDSU after surrendering the go-ahead runs in the 15th.

Next up for Hawaii is a four-game series against defending national runners-up, 2019 national champion and current consensus top-five team Vanderbilt, beginning on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.