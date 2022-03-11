Looking to rebound from a series sweep at the hands of national power Vanderbilt, the University of Hawaii baseball team made the most of its fresh start against Rutgers and outlasted the Scarlet Knights 11-10 in the four-game series opener on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Hawaii improves to 5-8 for the 2022 season, while Rutgers (10-2) was handed just its second loss of the 2022 season.

Andy Archer got the start for Hawaii and turned in his best start of the year, tossing four innings in which he allowed one unearned run on three hits and six strikeouts. Because of the length of his start, Archer did not get the win and instead received a no-decision.

After Hawaii scored five runs in the fourth inning, Rutgers scored four runs in both the fifth and seventh innings, turning a 7-1 deficit into an 8-7 lead. But the Rainbow Warriors responded with a four-run inning of their own in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead. Tai Atkins got the win after 2.1 innings of relief, while Dalton Renne got the save by recording the final out.

Rutgers reliever Dale Stanavich was tagged with the loss after surrendering the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning.

Offensively, Rutgers shortstop Danny DeGeorgio had a game-high four hits with two RBI.

Matt Wong and Jordan Donahue had three hits each for Hawaii. Donahue scored a team-high three runs, while Wong had a game-high three RBI.

The Rainbow Warriors and Scarlet Knights continue their series with a doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday, with the first game beginning at 1:05 p.m.