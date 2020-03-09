Hawaii baseball outdone by Oregon in series finale

The University of Hawaii baseball team was routed in its series finale against Oregon, losing 13-2 on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors (11-6) were outhit by Oregon (8-7) 17-4 as Ducks starter Brett Walker stymied the home team in eight innings of work. Walker had a perfect game through five innings, which was broken up by Tyler Murray’s first hit of the season. Walker finished with two hits, three strikeouts and no walks.

Tyler Murray, who was 0-for-17 for the season, breaks up Brett Walker's perfect game bid. But #HawaiiBSB is down 11-0 after 6. — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 9, 2020

In his first start of the season, freshman Tai Atkins got the start and the loss for UH, allowing five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings to go with three walks and three strikeouts.

Freshman Tai Atkins takes the bump for his first career start as #HawaiiBSB looks for the series sweep against Oregon. First pitch approximately 20 minutes away. @RobDeMelloKHON pic.twitter.com/xKOKLFBB9K — Christian Shimabuku (@c_shimabuku) March 8, 2020

Murray had two of UH’s four hits to lead the team offensively, while Kenyon Yovan went 3-for-6 at the plate with a home run and also pitched the ninth inning to secure the win.

The series is done between the two teams as UH took three of the four games. Next up for Hawaii is a four-game series with Chicago State, starting on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium at 6:35 p.m.