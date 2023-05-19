The University of Hawaii baseball team blanked Cal State Northridge 7-0 to begin its final road trip of the 2023 season on Friday.

Hawaii improved to 26-18 overall and 15-10 in Big West play, keeping itself alive in the conference race for another day.

Cal State Northridge, meanwhile, drops to 29-17 overall and 15-10 in conference games.

In his usual Friday start, Harry Gustin got the win with five shutout innings, allowing four hits with five strikeouts despite giving up five walks. After Alex Giroux threw one inning of relief, Harrison Bodendorf got the save with three innings of relief in which he gave up one hit with two strikeouts.

At the plate, the middle of Hawaii’s lineup produced tremendously, as Jacob Igawa, Stone Miyao and Ben Zeigler-Namoa had three hits each.

The ‘Bows and Matadors will resume their series on Saturday at 11 a.m. HST.