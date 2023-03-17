Three pitchers combined for a shutout as the University of Hawaii baseball team opened Big West Conference play with a 1-0 win at Cal Poly on Friday night.

A dropped Jacob Igawa fly ball on a full count with two outs scored Jared Quandt from first base in the top of the tenth inning, counting as the only run for either team on Friday night.

Harry Gustin, Alex Giroux and Connor Harrison did all the pitching for the Rainbow Warriors, combining for 10 shutout innings. Gustin went 5.2 innings, allowing five hits and a walk with six strikeouts, while Giroux earned the win by striking out three in 3.1 innings, walking just one. Meanwhile, Harrison pitched a hitless 10th inning to notch the save, striking out two while walking one.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-7) and Mustangs (3-12) close out their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, which begins at 10 a.m. HST.