The University of Hawaii baseball team lost its series finale to Cal State Fullerton in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, falling to the Titans 12-11 on a walk-off home run by Brendan Bobo in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Hawaii falls to 13-10 overall and 3-3 in Big West Conference games after losing the series to the Titans.

UH racked up 19 hits as a team on Sunday, led by DallasJ Duarte’s 5-for-6 day at the plate, as well as home runs by Ben Zeigler-Namoa and Kyson Donahue. Donahue’s home run came in the top of the 10th inning, giving the ‘Bows an 11-10 lead, an advantage that was undone by Bobo’s two-run walk-off blast.

Hawaii closer Connor Harrison took the loss for Hawaii after three innings of relief which ended with Bobo’s home run.

Next up for Hawaii is a three-week homestand, which begins with Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.