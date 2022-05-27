The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to Cal Poly 7-2 at Les Murakami Stadium on Friday night.

Cal Poly improves to 37-20 overall and 22-7 in Big West Conference play, winning its 13th straight game overall. Hawaii, meanwhile, falls to 27-24 overall and 18-11 in Big West games. The loss also marks a series winning streak of seven for UH.

On the mound, Li’i Pontes took his first loss of the year to drop to 5-1 after surrendering five hits and seven walks in 5.1 innings, although just one of his five runs allowed was earned.

For Cal Poly, Travis Weston got the win after taming the ‘Bows to two runs and eight strikeouts in 7.1 innings of work, while Jason Franks got a save for the second night in a row after retiring the final five batters.

Cal Poly’s Joe Yorke was the top performer of the game offensively, with highs of three hits and three RBI.

The ‘Bows and Mustangs wrap up their respective seasons on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.