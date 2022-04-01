The University of Hawaii baseball team struggled offensively and defensively in an 8-4 loss at UC Santa Barbara on Friday evening.

The Gauchos improve to 17-6 overall and 6-1 in Big West Conference play, while Hawaii drops to 8-15 overall and 2-5 in Big West games.

Hawaii entered Friday’s contest in Santa Barbara with knowledge it would be without head coach Rich Hill and starting catcher Dallas Duarte after both were suspended by the Big West due to their respective ejections against UC Irvine on Sunday.

Cade Halemanu got the start and the loss for the Rainbow Warriors after allowing five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings pitched. However, out of the seven runs he allowed, only one was earned due to the Rainbow Warriors making three errors defensively.

UCSB starter Cory Lewis got the win after striking out 11 ‘Bows in six innings.

Offensively, Hawaii had just four hits as a team, with no player registering more than one. Kyson Donahue hit his second home run of the season to lead UH’s bats.

The ‘Bows and Gauchos resume their series on Saturday at 1 p.m. HST.