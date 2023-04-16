After taking the first two games of its series against former Big West Conference leader UC San Diego, the University of Hawaii baseball team couldn’t complete the series sweep on Sunday after being on the receiving end of a 11-2 rout on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Rainbow Warriors exit the weekend 16-13 overall and 6-6 in Big West play, while UC San Diego improved to 22-12 and 10-4 in conference games.

Hawaii was thoroughly outplayed on Sunday, as the Tritons raced to a 6-0 lead through two innings. Meanwhile, UH didn’t get its first hit until the sixth inning.

UH starter Alex Giroux got the start and the loss after surrendering four runs (two earned) in 1.1 innings.

For UC San Diego, Nic Gregson got the win with five innings of relief in which he struck out five while allowing four hits and two runs.

Offensively, Brandon Larson went 3-for-5 with a whopping six RBI for UCSD. For Hawaii, Matt Wong was the only player who had multiple hits with two.

Next up for Hawaii is another three-game home conference series against Long Beach State, which begins at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.