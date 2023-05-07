Hawaii pitcher Alex Giroux throws during an NCAA baseball game against Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost its series finale on Sunday to UC Irvine, 6-1.

After taking Friday’s series opener, the Rainbow Warriors lost on Saturday and Sunday to lose the series.

Hawaii is now 22-18 overall and 11-10 in Big West Conference games, while UCI improved to 30-14, including 12-9 in Big West play, leapfrogging the ‘Bows in the conference standings.

Alex Giroux got the start and the loss for Hawaii after surrendering two runs in 2.1 innings. Offensively, the ‘Bows were held to four hits, falling victim to a gem by Irvine starter Nick Pinto, who allowed just three hits and one walk with 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings.

With its two-week Southern California road trip now complete, Hawaii will return home for a three-game series against UC Davis, which begins at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium.