Hawaii baseball loses season finale at Cal Poly

The University of Hawaii lost 6-2 at Cal Poly on Sunday to complete a season-ending sweep at the hands of the Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors trailed 2-0 heading into the fifth but tied the game after a solo home run by Tyler Murray and a bases loaded walk drawn by Jacob Igawa. The ‘Bows did not score again.

Cal Poly took the lead for good after three runs in the fifth inning and an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth. Myles Emmerson had a game-high three hits for the Mustangs, while Brooks Lee had two RBIs with two doubles.

For Hawaii, Scotty Scott and Dustin Demeter had two hits each.

Logan Pouelsen got the start for Hawaii and took the loss after allowing 10 hits and five runs with a walk and two strikeouts in his final game as a Rainbow Warrior.

Derek True got the win in relief for Cal Poly with 2.2 scoreless innings after taking over for starter Kaden Sheedy in the fifth inning. Kyle Scott got the save for the Mustangs after retiring the final five batters without allowing a baserunner.

Cal Poly finished its 2021 campaign at 31-25 overall and 21-19 in Big West Conference games.

The Rainbow Warriors, who were 11-2 through their first 13 games, albeit with seven wins against NCAA Division II opponents, were ranked No. 30 nationally by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in late March. On Sunday, they finished their season 24-26 overall and 16-24 in Big West play after losing 11 of their final 12 games.

In their eight seasons of completing a Big West schedule, the ‘Bows have yet to finish above .500 in conference games. The ‘Bows also have not finished over .500 overall since 2018.

“I’m disappointed obviously in the last three weeks of the season,” Hawaii baseball head coach Mike Trapasso told KHON2 sports director after the game. “We just didn’t play well and this weekend the pitching had really been the most consistent part of our team throughout and we really struggled against Cal Poly’s hitters and our defense again was a struggle. It was disappointing to say the least, that’s an understatement when you struggle the way we did the last three weeks but I’m proud of our guys.”