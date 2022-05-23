The University of Hawaii baseball team lost to California Baptist 6-4 on Monday evening.

Hawaii falls to 27-22 overall for the 2022 season and wraps up its nonconference slate at 9-13. Monday was UH’s final road game and nonconference game in Rich Hill’s debut season as UH head coach.

Cameron Hagan took the loss for Hawaii on the mound after allowing seven hits and five runs in two innings.

For Cal Baptist (33-20), Brandon Downer got the win after allowing six hits and four runs with three strikeouts in 5.1 innings. David Martin and Harrison Spohn each had a game-high three hits for the Lancers.

At the plate for Hawaii, Jordan Donahue had a team-high two hits.

Hawaii wraps up its season with a three-game home series against Cal Poly, beginning at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday at Les Murakami Stadium.