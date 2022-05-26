Despite leading for the majority of the game, the University of Hawaii baseball team fell to Cal Poly 5-3 on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Mustangs, who trailed 3-1 after seven innings, used a four-run eighth inning to improve to 36-20 overall and 21-7 in Big West play, clinching second place in the conference standings for the 2022 season. Hawaii, which drops to 27-23 and 18-10 in Big West games, will finish third.

Andy Archer got the ball for his final start in a Hawaii uniform and delivered 5.2 strong innings in which he surrendered five hits and walk with five strikeouts, allowing just one run. After Buddie Pindel and Tai Atkins held the Mustangs scoreless in relief, Dalton Renne took the loss after surrendering the lead. From there, Brett Borgogno hit a two-run home run off of Connor Harrison to give CP the lead for good.

Offensively for UH, Cole Cabrera and Matt Wong had two hits each, while Jacob Igawa had two RBI.

Cal Poly ace Drew Thorpe got the win after striking out 10 in his eight innings of work, while Jason Franks got the save after sitting down all three batters he faced in the bottom of the ninth.

The ‘Bows and Mustangs resume their series on Friday at 6:35 p.m.