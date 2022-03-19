The University of Hawaii baseball team let a late lead slip away in a 5-4 loss at Long Beach State on Saturday.

A solo walk-off home run by Chris Jimenez won the game for LBSU, which improves to 10-7 overall and 0-2 in Big West Conference play.

After dropping Friday’s opener, Hawaii falls to 6-12 overall and 0-2 in Big West Conference games.

Cade Halemanu got the start for Hawaii and went six innings, allowing one run and three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He was in line for the win, as the ‘Bows led 4-2 heading into the ninth inning. But after Li’i Pontes couldn’t complete the save, freshman Harry Gustin took the mound with the bases loaded and walked two runs in. Dalton Renne took over for Hawaii on the mound and got out of the ninth inning before giving up the game-winning blast to Jimenez in the bottom of the tenth to take the loss.

Four players for Hawaii had two hits each, led by Matt Wong, whose two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning gave UH a 4-1 lead.

Long Beach State closer Harrison Devereaux got the win after holding Hawaii scoreless in the top of the tenth.

The series finale between the ‘Bows and The Beach takes place at 10 a.m. HST on Sunday.