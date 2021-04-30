Hawaii baseball loses heartbreaker to Cal State Fullerton in extra innings

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell 5-4 in 11 innings to Cal State Fullerton to open its Big West Conference series against the Titans on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors entered the bottom of the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead, but the Titans sent the game to extra innings with a Jason Brandow triple that drove in two runs.

Aaron Davenport got the start on the mound for the Rainbow Warriors and gutted out 7.2 innings on 122 pitches, striking out 10 Titans to go with seven hits, but gets stuck with the no-decision. Tyler Dyball did the rest of the pitching for Hawaii and took the loss after allowing five hits, three runs and two walks on 57 pitches.

Adam Fogel had a game-high three hits offensively for UH. For Cal State Fullerton, Jake Harvey had a team-high three hits, including a walk-off single that scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th.

The ‘Bows (20-15, 12-13 Big West) and Titans (18-18, 11-6) continue their series with a doubleheader on Saturday that begins at 9 a.m. HST.