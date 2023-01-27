Hawaii infielder Jordan Donahue (3) during an NCAA baseball game on Monday, Feb 28, 2022, in San Diego, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

Coming off its best season in over a decade, the University of Hawaii baseball team held a media day ahead of its 2023 campaign.

The Rainbow Warriors open their season on Friday, Feb. 17 against Wright State.

In 2022, the ‘Bows went 28-24, including 19-11 in Big West Conference play. It was their first season ever going above .500 in conference games since joining in the 2013 season.

Hawaii head coach Rich Hill enters his second year at the helm of the program with a much more experienced squad.

In 2023, Hawaii returns the bulk of its offensive production but must replace the entire starting rotation, as Cade Halemanu and Li’i Pontes were both selected in the MLB Draft, while Andy Archer graduated.