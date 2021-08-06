Hawaii baseball hires Mathew Troupe as pitching coach

OMAHA, NE – JUNE 25: James Farris #36 of the Arizona Wildcats celebrates the third out of the eighth inning with Mathew Troupe #44 in the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks during game 2 of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Field on June 25, 2012 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The University of Hawaii baseball program has completed its new coaching staff with the addition of pitching coach Mathew Troupe.

Troupe will serve on the staff on a volunteer basis, although he will be the only coach working with pitchers.

Troupe was most recently the pitching coach for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League, college baseball’s premier summer league. He also serves as the pitching coach for Team Britain.

New Hawaii baseball coach Rich Hill has worked with Troupe at San Diego previously, as Troupe was the director of baseball operations in 2019 and the team’s director of player development in 2021.

During his collegiate playing career, Troupe was the closer for Arizona’s national championship team in 2012.

Troupe joins Dave Nakama, Dan Cox and Dallas Correa on the Hill’s UH coaching staff.