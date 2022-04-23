The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to UC Davis 3-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Hawaii falls to 17-18 overall and 10-7 in Big West Conference play, while UC Davis improves to 4-21, including 3-14 in conference games.

Saturday’s contest was scoreless through six innings. The Rainbow Warriors struck first in the seventh inning on Matt Wong’s sacrifice fly that scored Jacob Igawa. The ‘Bows doubled their lead in the eighth on Aaron Ujimori’s sacrifice bunt that scored Scotty Scott.

The Aggies tied the game on Jake Brandel’s two-RBI double in the bottom of the eighth then walked it off on Nick Leehey’s RBI single.

Hawaii starter Li’i Pontes got stuck with the no decision despite striking out 12 in seven innings with seven hits and no walks.

For UC Davis, Kaden Riccomini got the win after pitching the final five innings.

Saturday’s loss marks the end of UH’s eight-game winning streak against Big West opponents, the largest in program history. Hawaii played its first season in the Big West in 2013.

The Rainbow Warriors and Aggies will close out their series on Sunday, with first pitch set for 10 a.m. HST.